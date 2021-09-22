Baby born inside Connecticut’s York Correctional Institution

EAST LYME, Conn. (AP) — An inmate gave birth inside a Connecticut prison after her labor proceeded too quickly to get her to a hospital.

The state Department of Correction says the woman was admitted to the York Correctional Institution on Friday. She was charged with violation of a protective order.

A medical assessment determined that the woman was about eight months pregnant. The woman went into labor on Saturday and prison staff members called 911.

The Department of Correction says the baby was delivered before the ambulance arrived. The woman and the baby were later taken to a hospital.