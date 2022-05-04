MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are searching for the suspect who stole a car on East Main Street in Meriden with a eight-month-old baby inside, who was later safely recovered.

Meriden police responded to the report of a motor vehicle theft at Liberty Bank on Main Street on Saturday around 11:00 p.m. It was reported that a Silver 2014 Grand Jeep Cherokee was taken and inside the car was an eight month old child. It is unknown what direction the thief travelled in with the stolen vehicle.

Police located the stolen SUV while travelling in East Main Street in the area of I-91 N/S. The SUV was found on on the northbound side in the breakdown lane, with its hazard lights turned on.

Officer Golebiewski and Officer Ford located the child asleep in her car seat. A welfare check was conducted on the child who remained asleep during the incident, according to police. The child was uninjured and reunited with the family.

Police established an area perimeter to locate the suspect(s) and the Middletown Police Department responded with a K-9 and Drove Unit. The track yielded negative results for any suspects.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information valuable to the case to contact Officer Golebiewski at 203-630-6201, or zgolebiewski@meridenct.gov.