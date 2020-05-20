Baby sloth born at Roger Williams Park Zoo

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams Park Zoo announced on Monday the birth of Linne, a two-toed sloth.

The pregnancy of Linne’s mother, Fiona, was reported last fall on International Sloth Day.

The newborn will reside with Fiona and its father, Wesley, in the Faces of the Rainforest exhibit.

“This is such thrilling news,” the zoo’s executive director, Dr. Jeremy Goodman, said in a news release. “We have been monitoring Fiona’s progress since mid-autumn, and to see this little healthy sloth was exciting for all of us at the Zoo.”

Linne weighs a little less than a pound and a half, which Dr. Michael McBride, the zoo’s director of veterinary services, said is larger than many newborn sloths.

“The baby is alert and active,” he said. “Fiona was having trouble during labor, but the Zoo veterinary and animal keeper teams were able to assist with the birth. The newborn was able to go back with Fiona immediately after birth and Fiona seems to be taking excellent care of the newborn.”

Dr. McBride also said Linne is experimenting with eating steamed green beans. Sloths will normally begin to eat leaves at about two months old, with the mother feeding her baby partially chewed ones to start.

The baby will cling to its mother’s belly for the first few months, according to Dr. McBride. In the wild, sloths will stay with their mother for the first year or two, then move to its own territory nearby.