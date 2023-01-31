GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – There was a special guest at Ella T. Grasso Technical High School in Groton on Tuesday.

Students for Recovery brought in Zac Clark from ABC’s ‘Bachelorette’. While he won his season, that’s not what brought him into the school.

Clark has been in recovery for 10 years and started an organization called Release Recovery in New York City. The students say it’s an honor to have someone like Zac come and partner with them to see if they can save a life and normalize the conversation on substance use disorder.

“I think the message to the students is that anything is possible,” Clark said. “I wish someone would have sat me down at a young age and explained to me the possibilities that are available.”

“We’re hoping that he can just spread our ideas,” said Leah LaPointe, Students for Recovery. “We’re hoping he can make them bigger than we could ever imagine.”

The students’ efforts reach beyond the school. This spring they will hold their second Recovery Fest.

It was after their first one last year that they got a shout-out from Clark on Instagram and that led to the visit.