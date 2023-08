NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The start of the 2023-24 school year is here!

The first day of school for students in Connecticut varies by district. We have compiled a list of all the first days back in the classroom for students across the state.

Did we miss your school district? Please send us an email with the name of the school district and the first day of school.

New Haven County

Ansonia – Thursday, August 24

Bethany – Thursday, August 17

Branford – Wednesday, August 30

Cheshire – Tuesday, August 29

Derby – Tuesday, August 15

East Haven – Thursday, August 31

Guilford – Tuesday, September 5

Hamden – Monday, August 28

Madison – Friday, September 1

Meriden – Wednesday, August 30

Milford – Wednesday, August 30

Naugatuck – Wednesday, August 30

New Haven – Thursday, August 31

North Branford – Wednesday, August 30

North Haven – Monday, August 28

Orange – Monday, August 28

Oxford – Wednesday, August 30

Regional 5 – Monday, August 28

Regional 15 – Tuesday, August 29

Regional 16 – Monday, August 28

Seymour – Wednesday, August 30

Wallingford – Thursday, August 31

Waterbury – Monday, August 28

West Haven – Monday, August 28

Wolcott – Thursday, August 31

Woodbridge – Monday, August 28

Hartford County

Avon – Tuesday, August 29

Berlin – Thursday, August 24

Bloomfield – Wednesday, August 30

Bristol – Thursday, August 31

Canton – Monday, August 28

East Granby – Wednesday, August 30

East Hartford – Wednesday, August 30

East Windsor – Tuesday, August 29

Enfield – Tuesday, August 29

Farmington – Monday, August 28

Glastonbury – Wednesday, August 28

Granby – Tuesday, August 29

Hartford – Tuesday, August 29

Hartland – Wednesday, August 30

Manchester – Tuesday, September 5

Marlborough – Wednesday, August 30

New Britain – Monday, August 28

Newington– Thursday, August 31

Plainville – Thursday, August 31

Regional 10 – Wednesday, August 30

Rocky Hill – Thursday, August 31

Simsbury – Wednesday, August 30

South Windsor – Wednesday, August 30

Southington – Thursday, August 31

Suffield – Wednesday, August 30

West Hartford – Wednesday, August 30

Wethersfield – Thursday, August 31

Windsor – Monday, August 28

Windsor Locks – Monday, August 28

Middlesex County

Clinton – Tuesday, August 29

Cromwell – Wednesday, August 30

East Haddam – Wednesday, August 30

East Hampton – Monday, August 28

Essex – Monday, August 14

Middletown – Thursday, August 31

Old Saybrook – Wednesday, August 30

Portland – Wednesday, August 30

Regional 4 – Wednesday, August 30

Regional 13 – Monday, August 28

Regional 17 – Wednesday, August 30

Westbrook – Thursday, August 31

New London County

Bozrah – Thursday, August 31

Colchester – Thursday, August 31

East Lyme – Monday, August 28

Franklin – Wednesday, August 30

Griswold – Tuesday, August 29

Groton – Wednesday, August 30

Lebanon – Monday, August 28

Ledyard – Thursday, August 31

Lisbon – Wednesday, August 30

Montville – Wednesday, August 30

New London – Tuesday, September 5

North Stonington – Wednesday, August 30

Norwich – Tuesday, September 5

Preston – Wednesday, August 30

Regional 18 – Thursday, August 24

Salem – Monday, August 28

Sprague – Thursday, August 31

Stonington – Tuesday, September 5

Voluntown – Wednesday, August 30

Waterford – Wednesday, August 30

Tolland County

Andover – Wednesday, August 30

Bolton – Wednesday, August 30

Columbia – Thursday, August 31

Coventry – Wednesday, August 30

Ellington – Thursday, August 31

Hebron – Wednesday, August 30

Mansfield– Thursday, August 31

Regional 8 – Thursday, August 31

Regional 19 – Friday, September 1

Somers – Thursday, August 31

Stafford – Monday, August 28

Tolland – Thursday, August 31

Vernon – Thursday, August 31

Willington – Thursday, August 31

Litchfield County

Barkhamsted – Wednesday, August 30

Colebrook – Wednesday, August 30

Cornwall – Tuesday, August 29

Goshen – Monday, August 28

Kent – Tuesday, August 29

Litchfield – Monday, August 28

New Hartford – Wednesday, August 30

New Milford – Thursday, August 24

North Canaan – Tuesday, August 29

Plymouth – Monday, August 28

Regional 1 – Tuesday, August 29

Regional 6 – Monday, August 28

Regional 7 – Wednesday, August 30

Regional 12 – Tuesday, August 29

Regional 14 – Wednesday, August 30

Salisbury – Tuesday, August 29

Sharon – Tuesday, August 29

Thomaston – Wednesday, August 30

Torrington – Thursday, August 31

Warren – Monday, August 28

Washington – Tuesday, August 29

Watertown – Wednesday, August 30

Winchester – Wednesday, August 30

Windham County

Ashford – Thursday, September 1

Brooklyn – Wednesday, August 30

Canterbury – Wednesday, August 30

Chaplin – Thursday, August 24

Eastford – Wednesday, August 30

Hampton – Wednesday, August 23

Killingly – Thursday, August 31

Plainfield – Monday, August 28

Pomfret – Monday, August 28

Putnam – Wednesday, August 30

Regional 11 – Wednesday, August 23

Scotland – Monday, August 28

Sterling – Thursday, August 31

Thompson – Wednesday, August 30

Windham – Thursday, August 31

Woodstock – Monday, August 28

Fairfield County

Bethel – Monday, August 28

Bridgeport – Tuesday, August 29

Brookfield – Tuesday, September 5

Danbury – Tuesday, August 29

Darien– Wednesday, August 30

Fairfield – Tuesday, August 29

Greenwich – Friday, September 1

Monroe – Wednesday, August 30

New Canaan – Tuesday, August 29

New Fairfield – Tuesday, September 5

Newtown – Wednesday, August 30

Norwalk – Monday, August 28

Regional 9 – Wednesday, August 30

Ridgefield – Monday, August 28

Shelton – Wednesday, August 30

Sherman – Thursday, August 24

Stamford – Wednesday, August 30

Stratford – Thursday, August 31

Trumbull – Tuesday, August 29

Weston – Tuesday, August 29

Westport – Tuesday, August 29

Wilton – Monday, August 28