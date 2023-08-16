NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Food and essentials were provided to hundreds of local families in need at the Boys & Girls Club in New Britain.

Price Rite Marketplace hosted the event with Feed the Children, the Boys & Girls Club of New Britain, and Keurig Dr. Pepper.

Four hundred local families will receive boxes of food, personal care items, children’s books, backpacks filled with school supplies, bottled water, Price Rite Marketplace gift cards and more.

“I think here in Connecticut, where about 10-12% of children are at risk for hunger,” said Joe Allegro, senior director of corporate partnerships at Feed the Children.

Families were pre-identified by the Boys & Girls Club of New Britain.

“All of our kids who came to our summer program received our voucher to return today because we know those kids need it the most,” said James Jones, executive director of the New Britain Boys & Girls Club. “And then we joined in with our community partners and passed out vouchers to our community partners. Whoever comes today, as long as we have something, they won’t be denied.”