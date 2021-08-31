All but one school in Cheshire will start school year Tuesday

(WTNH) — The Cheshire Public Schools system is set to welcome students back to the classroom Tuesday morning. But, one school won’t start with the rest of the district, and a meeting that took place in town last week is at the top of people’s minds.

The students of Doolittle Elementary School, however, will have to wait a bit longer to start the school year. The district found mold in several classrooms Monday, and the building is being serviced Tuesday.

Students are also heading back nearly a week after protestors interrupted Governor Ned Lamont’s back-to-school roundtable at Doolittle. The protestors didn’t want kids to have to wear masks in school, even though children under 12 cannot get vaccinated yet.

State officials said that the state-wide school mask mandate will be in place at least through September. The tension in the meeting escalated to the point where Governor Lamont had to be escorted from the room.