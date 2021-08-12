CIAC releases COVID guidelines for Fall 2021 school sports

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) has released its Fall 2021 season COVID guidelines, which address vaccinations, masks, and COVID quarantines.

In a July 20, 2021 statement, the CIAC said that they are encouraging school athletic directors and team administrators to help their athletes 12 and up to get vaccinated in order to help them “stay on the field

and in the classroom this fall.”

According to the CIAC, they will follow Executive Order 13A, “which provides that everyone must wear

masks regardless of vaccination status while inside certain settings, such as schools, pursuant to an order from the commissioner of the Department of Public Health.

Volleyball athletes must mask up for all indoor activities, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are also needed for swimming indoors, except when in the water. Swim and volleyball coaches will wear masks

Cross Country, Field Hockey, Football, Golf, and Soccer will not be required to wear a mask outdoors. Masks should be worn when indoors. Officials of these sports are not required to wear masks while officiating outdoor competitions.

Sideline/Exhibition Cheerleading and Dance will wear masks indoors and can remove masks when performing stunts. Masks are not required when outdoors while actively performing or cheering on the sideline.

Fully vaccinated athletes and staff who are in close contact with a COVID-19 case do not need to quarantine from sports or other activities if they remain asymptomatic and wear a mask until they test negative or after two weeks.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated athletes that experience symptoms after close contact with a COVID-19 case will need to quarantine for 10 days with a negative test or two weeks without a test.

Unvaccinated asymptomatic students who have had close contact with a known COVID-19 case will quarantine for 10 days with a negative test or two weeks without a test.

The CIAC will support any spectator and fan attendance allowance established by school districts. The CIAC will determine attendance protocol for state championship tournaments.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.