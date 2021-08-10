Cities and towns requiring masks inside schools during the 2021-22 school year

Back to School 2021-2022

by: Olivia Lank

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

Below is a list of cities and towns requiring masks inside schools:

  • Hartford: Hartford is requiring masks for all educators, staff, and students during the school year
  • New Haven: Mayor Justin Elicker said the City of New Haven will require indoor masking at all establishments regardless of people’s vaccination status
  • Stamford: The Board of Education is being recommended to require masks to be worn by students and faculty, and for staff to be required to be vaccinated
  • Waterbury: Waterbury has mandated mask-wearing in public schools for the 2021-22 school year
  • West Hartford: West Hartford public schools will require masks for all students, regardless of vaccination status

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

