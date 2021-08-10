Cities and towns requiring masks inside schools during the 2021-22 school year

Below is a list of cities and towns requiring masks inside schools:
- Hartford: Hartford is requiring masks for all educators, staff, and students during the school year
- New Haven: Mayor Justin Elicker said the City of New Haven will require indoor masking at all establishments regardless of people’s vaccination status
- Stamford: The Board of Education is being recommended to require masks to be worn by students and faculty, and for staff to be required to be vaccinated
- Waterbury: Waterbury has mandated mask-wearing in public schools for the 2021-22 school year
- West Hartford: West Hartford public schools will require masks for all students, regardless of vaccination status