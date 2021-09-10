Connecticut Education Association holding news conference on Friday to discuss findings of back-to-school survey

Back to School 2021-2022

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Texas school district has 781 students in quarantine due to mass COVID-19 spread. (Photo: Getty Images)

Back to School Photos 2021-22

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Education Association is holding a news conference to release the findings of a new back-to-school survey on Friday.

Nearly 1,000 educators participated in the CEA’s back-to-school survey to share their top COVID-19 related concerns and priorities going into the new school year.

The news conference will take place at 11 a.m. in Manchester.

School ventilation systems, social distance, and COVID-19 testing are high on the list of educators’ priorities.

Follow News 8 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

What's Right With Schools: Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker describes her goals for this school year

News /

Law enforcement from around the state, nation pay respects to CSP Sgt. Brian Mohl lost in the line of duty

News /

Hartford Healthcare doctor discusses how to prevent serious fall injuries

News /

Hartford man extradited from Florida, charged with murder in 2018 fatal shooting on Garden Street

News /

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits CT to discuss expanded federal child tax credit

News /

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at Goodwin University about the expanded Child Tax Credit

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss