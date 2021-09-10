Connecticut Education Association holding news conference on Friday to discuss findings of back-to-school survey

A Texas school district has 781 students in quarantine due to mass COVID-19 spread. (Photo: Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Education Association is holding a news conference to release the findings of a new back-to-school survey on Friday.

Nearly 1,000 educators participated in the CEA’s back-to-school survey to share their top COVID-19 related concerns and priorities going into the new school year.

The news conference will take place at 11 a.m. in Manchester.

School ventilation systems, social distance, and COVID-19 testing are high on the list of educators’ priorities.

