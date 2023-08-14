NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Shoppers in Connecticut can save money by taking advantage of the sales tax-free week on select items ahead of the 2023-24 school year.

When is tax-free week?

The state’s 23rd annual sales tax-free week starts on Sunday, Aug. 20, and ends Saturday, Aug. 26.

What is the state’s sales tax?

The statewide sales tax is 6.35% for the retail sale, lease, or rental of most goods and taxable services.

What is tax-exempt during tax-free week?

Several kinds of clothing and types of footwear are sales tax-free when sold for less than $100.

Antique clothing

Aprons (kitchen)

Arm warmers

Athletic socks

Bandanas

Baseball hats

Bathing caps

Belts, suspenders, belt buckles

Bicycle sneakers (without cleats)

Blouses

Chef uniforms

Children’s bibs

Clerical vestments and religious clothing

Diapers (cloth or disposable, adult or child)

Dresses

Ear muffs

Employee uniforms (such as police, fire, mechanics, nurses, postal)

Fashion boots

Formal wear gowns

Formal wear rentals

Foul weather gear

Garters

Gloves

Golf dresses and skirts

Golf jackets

Golf shirts

Graduation caps and gowns

Gym suits

Handkerchiefs

Hats, caps

Jeans

Jogging suits, sweat suits

Leg warmers

Leotards, tights

Lingerie

Nylons, hosiery (Support hose specially designed to aid in the circulation of blood purchased by persons with a medical need for the hose are exempt under Conn. Gen. Stat. §12-412(19) regardless of their cost.)

Overclothes

Overshoes, rubbers, boots

Painter pants

Ponchos

Rain jackets, rain suits, rainwear

Rented uniforms

Robes

Sashes

Scarves

Scout uniforms

Shirts

Shoelaces

Shoes: aerobic, basketball, boat, running (without cleats), safety (suitable for everyday wear)

Ski sweaters, ski jackets

Sleepwear (nightgowns, pajamas)

Slippers

Sneakers

Socks

Square dancing clothes

Swimsuits

Tennis clothing (dresses, hats, shorts, and skirts)

Ties (men’s and women’s)

Undergarments

Wedding gowns, headpieces, and veils

Wigs (custom-made wigs or hairpieces for people with medically diagnosed total and permanent hair loss as a result of disease or the treatment of disease are fully exempt under Conn. Gen. Stat. §12-412(19)).

Work clothes

What is taxable, even if under $100, during tax-free week?

Athletic supporters

Barrettes

Boots: fishing, mountain climbing, paddock, riding, ski, firefighter

Goggles

Gloves: athletic, garden, golf, tennis, work, rubber, surgical

Hair nets

Handbags and purses

Headbands

Ice skates

Insoles, arch supports

Jewelry

Lobster bibs

Martial arts attire

Party costumes

Pot holders

Protective aprons

Riding pants

Roller skates

Safety apparel items are taxable even if sold for less than $100 during Sales Tax-Free Wee

Safety glasses

Shin guards

Shoes: ballet, bicycle, bowling, cleated, football, golf, track, jazz, tap, turf

Shower caps

Ski pants

Sports helmets

Sports uniforms

Umbrellas

Waders

Wallets

Water ski vests

Wet suits

For more information about this year’s tax-free week, shoppers can visit the state’s Department of Revenue Services website.