Deciphering deals from duds when back to school shopping during CT’s tax-free week

Connecticut’s Sales Tax-Free Week is here, and many of you will likely be checking off the list of items your kids need for the classroom. Before you make big purchases, take a look at how to decipher a deal from a dud!

Julie Ramhold with DealNews says some items may be marked way down, although the model may not have good reviews. Taking a moment to research could save you from putting down money on a dud.

“It helps to know what the specs for a laptop you’re looking at are going for or what the industry says about a new smartphone,” said Ramhold.

Be careful of scam digital coupons. They might show up in your inbox or pop up on your device. A fake coupon may sound harmless, but even simply clicking on it not only won’t save you money but they’re designed to steal your personal information or infect your computer.

For that, check the source. Scam coupons that circulate Facebook or show up in your e-mail may look real, but they won’t come from the company’s official social media page, website, or email account.

Find a good deal by landing on a sale and searching websites like DealNews or Retail Me Not for coupons to stack for additional savings and pop-up daily deals. You can also scout around online forums and sites like Reddit to see what people are saying.

Tips to keep in mind as your shop tech, clothing, supplies, and textbooks.

It’s smart to keep in mind: “If a deal is too good to be true, it probably is… ” Pay close attention to the product and the seller.