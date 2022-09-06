(WTNH) – Parents have been busy with back-to-school, and before the pandemic, getting annual physicals with vaccinations was a normal thing. Keeping up with regular childhood vaccines has slipped, which is not a good thing, according to a Yale pediatrician, especially with diseases like polio being detected.

“So, one of the first things we’re really trying to make sure is that all children are up to date on all of their vaccines, including the polio vaccine,” said Dr. Thomas Murray, Yale Pediatrics Infectious Diseases Physician.

Dr. Thomas Murray is a Yale Pediatrician and professor who knows the importance of regular childhood vaccines. Some parents have let their children lag behind the recommended schedules, while others are on it.

“I do feel like regular vaccinations are a good thing. It not only protects our kids and us, it protects everybody around us who maybe can’t get vaccinated because they have an autoimmune disorder or something like that,” said Jennifer Dube of Farmington.

Dr. Murray explains to parents how regular vaccinations, like the measles vaccines, keep their kids safe from diseases.

“Before the pandemic seems like ages ago, we did have a measles outbreak here in New Haven where we had several people get measles. And measles is one of the most contagious infections that are out there and can make kids quite sick,” Dr. Murray said.

The vaccine for polio is important especially now that it was detected in New York.

“A paralytic disease and that’s an avoidable tragedy, so by getting the vaccine, you can prevent that,” Dr. Murray said.

For college students, Dr. Murray urges vaccinations for meningitis, which he says is extremely contagious among close contacts and potentially very dangerous.

“It’s an infection of the brain and the nervous system, so it can cause significant poor outcomes, including death if it’s not caught rapidly,” Dr. Murray said.

Dr. Murray urges parents of adolescents to get them vaccinated against the human papillomavirus, HPV, which can cause cancer later in life. It’s the only childhood vaccine that can potentially prevent cancer.