East Hartford schools starting school year with half days due to hot weather

Back to School 2021-2022

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The East Hartford Public Schools system is starting the academic year with half days due to the hot weather this week.

East Hartford schools will have early dismissal on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

A heat wave is expected, and cooling centers across the state are opening to keep residents safe and cool.

“We are ready for a safe, incremental and adaptive start to new year of opportunity!” said the school system on social media.

All classes will be in-person this year.

