First day of school in Hartford starts Monday, encouraging attendance with raffle prizes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Public Schools will be welcoming local students back to classrooms Monday for the first day of the school year.

Classes will be in-person, and to encourage attendance, the school system will be holding a raffle for the first week of school.

School officials said students who attend school every day for the first week will be entered into a raffle to win prizes.

Any parent that has questions about preparing their child for school can call the Hartford Public Schools Welcome Center at 860-695-8440.