First day of school in Hartford starts Monday, encouraging attendance with raffle prizes

Back to School 2021-2022

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Back to School Photos 2021-22

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Public Schools will be welcoming local students back to classrooms Monday for the first day of the school year.

Classes will be in-person, and to encourage attendance, the school system will be holding a raffle for the first week of school.

RELATED: Hartford school district gets teachers from all schools together to celebrate & plan for year ahead

School officials said students who attend school every day for the first week will be entered into a raffle to win prizes.

Any parent that has questions about preparing their child for school can call the Hartford Public Schools Welcome Center at 860-695-8440.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Singer Darius Rucker answers concert call to help Boys and Girls Clubs of Hartford

News /

Hartford kicks off door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination effort

News /

Man injured in early morning Hartford shooting on Martin Street

News /

Hartford PD: 19-year-old injured in shooting on Bond Street

News /

Hartford landlords, tenants affected as Supreme Court allows evictions to resume

News /

In honor of National Breastfeeding Month, a local all-women bike club helps transport breastmilk to banks in need

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss