Freshman move into Albertus Magnus College in New Haven on Friday

(WTNH) – On Friday morning, Albertus Magnus College students started moving back on campus. It’s a milestone moment for the freshman as they are the school’s Centennial class.

Move-in day started bright and early for incoming freshman and transfer students. On hand to greet students was the ever-popular Frankie Falcon.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker was also there to welcome the students.

“What’s important is that students know that they are a part of our community. I’m really excited about the fact that Albertus has a vaccine mandate,” Elicker said.

About 230 students were welcomed at the liberal arts college. It’s the second-largest class in the history of the college.

Their first assignment is adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

“I got fully vaccinated before and I took a COVID test and tested negative,” said Catherine Petzolz.

“We’ve required vaccination for all our employees, faculty, and staff, but all of our students, medical or religious-based,” said Marc Camille, Albertus Magnus President.

What makes this incoming class so special is they will eventually become the Centennial class of 2025. That’s when the college celebrates 100 years of higher learning.

“We’ve got early planning underway. You have a centennial, 100-year celebration once, right, so we’ve got some exciting plans,” Camille said.

Until then, the first day of class is Monday.

