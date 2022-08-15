NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare’s Institute of Living is holding a back-to-school resource fair on Friday to help families and students prepare for the upcoming school year.

The resource fair showcases the many services available for families in the community.

Melissa Deasy, the director of residential and ancillary services at the Institute of Living, joins Darren Kramer on News 8 at Noon to talk more about the event.

The back-to-school resource fair takes place on Friday, Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Institute of Living’s Campus Green located at 200 Retreat Ave. in Hartford. Free food and refreshments will be available.

