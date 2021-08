HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hartford Public Schools are giving away backpacks with school supplies to families on Tuesday.

Families can drive or walk up to five different locations to receive a free backpack with school supplies, along with ice cream and more.

Some of the locations in the Hartford area are the Breakthrough Magnet School, Hartford Public High School, MD Fox School, Weaver High School, and the Wish Museum School.