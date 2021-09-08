Hebron school shifting to distance learning until next week due to increase in COVID cases, quarantined students

A Texas school district has 781 students in quarantine due to mass COVID-19 spread. (Photo: Getty Images)

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hebron elementary school is shifting to distance learning until next week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The district posted a message on their website saying that due to the speed at which there are reported cases and the high number of quarantined students, Gilead Hill School has shifted to distance learning.

The school will reopen for in-person learning on Tuesday, September 14. Hebron Elementary School will remain open for in-person learning.

No additional information was provided at this time.