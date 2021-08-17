Lamont expects to keep in place mask mandate for schools

(AP) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says he has no plans to implement a statewide mask mandate, but does plan to keep in place the current requirement that face coverings be worn inside schools. Connecticut’s school year set to begin in two weeks in most places.

Lamont’s executive order requiring masks in schools is set to expire with the rest of his special executive powers on Sept. 30.

But Martin Looney, the Democratic president pro tempore of the state Senate, says lawmakers will meet next month to decide whether to extend those executive powers, possibly until the start of the next legislative session in February.