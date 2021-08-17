Lamont expects to keep in place mask mandate for schools

Back to School 2021-2022

by: By PAT EATON-ROBB Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

High school students at school, wearing N95 Face masks.
Sitting in a classroom.

(AP) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says he has no plans to implement a statewide mask mandate, but does plan to keep in place the current requirement that face coverings be worn inside schools. Connecticut’s school year set to begin in two weeks in most places.

Lamont’s executive order requiring masks in schools is set to expire with the rest of his special executive powers on Sept. 30.

But Martin Looney, the Democratic president pro tempore of the state Senate, says lawmakers will meet next month to decide whether to extend those executive powers, possibly until the start of the next legislative session in February.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford Public Schools giving away backpacks, school supplies to families on Tuesday

News /

Lake Compounce visitors enjoy the rides on National Roller Coaster Day

News /

Oakdale, Xfinity Theatres requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test beginning October 4

News /

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy speaks out after Taliban takeover in Kabul

News /

'We need to rescue everyone we can': Hartford mayor, Navy vet speaks out after Taliban takeover in Kabul

News /

Blood drive honors life of fallen Burlington firefighter

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss