Look for specific tech features to get what you need out of new back-to-school laptops

The tax-free week continues in Connecticut, and as you get into stores for back-to-school shopping, many of you may be scoping out laptops and tablets. They can be very expensive, but the good news is there are deals out there. Going into it knowing what you need is key.

“Even warehouse clubs like Sam’s Club and Costco will have deals on laptops this time of year,” said Julie Ramhold with DealNews.

With tech toys, it’s easy to get wrapped up in the latest and greatest, but that will cost you. And the ones most marked down may not have features you’ll actually need. It’s why Ramhold suggests you start there.

“Look at what your school requirements may be and especially if you’re going into a specific program of study that is going to require you to use particular software. It’s important to go ahead and know what those requirements are.”

Experts also recommend you read reviews on a product to get answers to these questions:

How long the battery life is? You want to know it won’t run out while you’re in class.

How big is the screen? MSN says in general terms, you don't want the resolution to dip below 1920×1080. Look for Full high definition (FHD), unless you're really only using the laptop for basic work.

Where does the device cut corners? Is the trackpad efficient and are there enough ports for your smaller devices?

Ramhold says one thing to expect while you shop: Fewer options.

“This year, the demand may not be as high, but we still don’t have the stock back to where they were pre-pandemic.”

That means you may not want to wait long if you see something in your price range that fits your needs.

Also, while there are deals, don’t expect what you’d typically see in years past. Equipment shortages have kept prices fairly high.