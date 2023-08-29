MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A new service is being provided to students in more than 70 school districts, including in the Madison Public Schools.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz highlighted a new school mental health specialist grant awarded to the Madison Public Schools.

“This is a second of three rounds of grant funding aimed at increasing the number of mental health professionals in our schools,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D-Conn.) said at the first day of school at Ryerson Elementary School on Tuesday.

The state is using $15 million from funding it received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Madison is receiving $60,000 for the 2024 and 2025 school years and 42,000 for 2026, for a total of $162,000.

“We would staff that person here and allow us to move another staff member to another school and have a school counse”or at each and every school,” Superintendent Dr. Craig Cooke said.

State officials and school leaders consider the grant money used to hire mental health workers as critical while students learn to live with the everyday challenges of life and the residual effects that COVID-19 has had on learning.

“If kids are feeling well physically and mentally, then they can experience learn”ng and do the best at school,” Bysiewicz said.

Connecticut State Department of Education’s School Mental Health Specialist Grant Recipients for 2024, 2025 and 2026  

School DistrictAward for 2024Award for 2025Award for 2026Total Grant Award
Andover School District$43,750$43,750$30,625$118,125
Ansonia School District$120,000$120,000$84,000$324,000
Area Cooperative Educational Services$120,000$120,000$84,000$324,000
Bloomfield School District$88,422.03$88,422.03$61,895.42$238,739.48
Bozrah School District$81,585$81,585$57,109.50$220,279.50
Bristol School District$60,000$60,000$42,000$162,000
Canterbury School District$59,517.91$59,517.91$41,662.53$160,698.34
Canton School District$40,000$40,000$28,000$108,000
Cheshire School District$60,000$60,000$42,000$162,000
Columbia School District$62,000$62,000$43,400$167,400
Common Ground High School District$88,562$88,562$61,993.40$239,117.40
Coventry School District$45,815$45,815$32,070.50$123,700.50
Cromwell School District$60,000$60,000$42,000$162,000
Darien School District$47,020$47,020$32,914$126,954
East Haddam School District$50,150$50,150$35,105$135,405
East Lyme School District$120,000$120,000$84,000$324,000
East Windsor School District$46,869$46,869$32,808.30$126,546.30
Easton School District$62,500$62,500$43,750$168,750
Ellington School District$120,000$120,000$84,000$324,000
Fairfield School District$60,000$60,000$42,000$162,000
Granby School District$120,000$120,000$84,000$324,000
Great Oaks Charter School District$90,732$90,732$63,512.40$244,976.40
Groton School District$86,000$86,000$60,200$232,200
Highville Charter School District$60,000$60,000$42,000$162,000
Integrated Day Charter School District$71,500$71,500$50,050$193,050
Interdistrict School for Arts and Comm District$110,337$110,337$77,235.90$297,909.90
Jumoke Academy District$120,000$120,000$84,000$324,000
Killingly School District$60,000$60,000$42,000$162,000
Lebanon School District$77,694.14$77,694.14$54,385.90$209,774.18
Ledyard School District$60,000$60,000$42,000$162,000
Madison School District$60,000$60,000$42,000$162,000
Marlborough School District$65,743.60$65,743.60$46,020.52$177,507.72
Montville School District$85,448$85,448$59,813.60$230,709.60
New Hartford School District$60,000$60,000$42,000$162,000
Newington School District$120,000$120,000$84,000$324,000
Norwich Free Academy District$49,406.50$49,406.50$34,584.55$133,397.55
Old Saybrook School District$70,012$70,012$49,008.40$189,032.40
Orange School District$92,505$92,505$64,753.50$249,763.50
Plainfield School District$60,000$60,000$42,000$162,000
Preston School District$51,800$51,800$36,260$139,860
Putnam School District$60,000$60,000$42,000$162,000
Redding School District$85,600$85,600$59,920$231,120
Regional School District 05$68,211$68,211$47,747.70$184,169.70
Regional School District 06$120,000$120,000$84,000$324,000
Regional School District 10$42,187.50$42,187.50$29,531.25$113,906.25
Regional School District 13$110,500$110,500$77,350$298,350
Regional School District 14$60,000$60,000$42,000$162,000
Regional School District 19$61,052$61,052$42,736.40$164,840.40
Scotland School District$89,000$89,000$62,300$240,300
Shelton School District$87,411$87,411$61,187.70$236,009.70
Sherman School District$71,789.86$71,789.86$50,252.90$193,832.62
Simsbury School District$120,000$120,000$84,000$324,000
Sterling School District$103,460$103,460$72,422$279,342
Stonington School District$42,500$42,500$29,750$114,750
Stratford School District$46,267$46,267$32,386.90$124,920.90
Suffield School District$67,664$67,664$47,364.80$182,692.80
The Bridge Academy District$60,000$60,000$42,000$162,000
The Gilbert School District$119,160$119,160$83,412$321,732
The Woodstock Academy District$60,000$60,000$42,000$162,000
Thompson School District$118,461$118,461$82,922.70$319,844.70
Tolland School District$61,256$61,256$42,879.20$165,391.20
Vernon School District$119,631$119,631$83,741.70$323,003.70
Voluntown School District$25,150$25,150$17,605$67,905
Wallingford School District$39,448$39,448$27,613.60$106,509.60
Waterbury School District$120,000$120,000$84,000$324,000
Westbrook School District$78,000$78,000$54,600$210,600
Wethersfield School District$120,000$120,000$84,000$324,000
Willington School District$80,373$80,373$56,261.10$217,007.10
Wilton School District$115,963.68$115,963.68$81,174.58$313,101.94
Winchester School District$70,000$70,000$49,000$189,000
Windham School District$60,000$60,000$42,000$162,000
Windsor Locks School District$60,000$60,000$42,000$162,000
Data Source: Connecticut State Department of Education