MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A new service is being provided to students in more than 70 school districts, including in the Madison Public Schools.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz highlighted a new school mental health specialist grant awarded to the Madison Public Schools.

“This is a second of three rounds of grant funding aimed at increasing the number of mental health professionals in our schools,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D-Conn.) said at the first day of school at Ryerson Elementary School on Tuesday.

The state is using $15 million from funding it received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Madison is receiving $60,000 for the 2024 and 2025 school years and 42,000 for 2026, for a total of $162,000.

“We would staff that person here and allow us to move another staff member to another school and have a school counse”or at each and every school,” Superintendent Dr. Craig Cooke said.

State officials and school leaders consider the grant money used to hire mental health workers as critical while students learn to live with the everyday challenges of life and the residual effects that COVID-19 has had on learning.

“If kids are feeling well physically and mentally, then they can experience learn”ng and do the best at school,” Bysiewicz said.

Connecticut State Department of Education’s School Mental Health Specialist Grant Recipients for 2024, 2025 and 2026