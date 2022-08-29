(WTNH) – It is back-to-school day for thousands of students in the New Haven and Hartford area, as both public school districts start the school year on Monday.

It’s the closest to a “normal” back-to-school season most students have seen in three years since the pandemic began. New Haven was the last major school district to drop its mandatory mask rules, so this year, students and teachers can welcome each other back with smiles.

In Hartford, the emphasis has been on ensuring that kids get back to the classrooms.

Last week, Hartford’s superintendent and her “back-to-school crew” hit the streets and did some canvassing. This entailed going door to door in certain neighborhoods letting people know, in English and in Spanish, that school starts Monday morning.

One of the places targeted during the canvassing was the Park Street neighborhood. Data showed that fewer students in that area attend school frequently than in other parts of the city.

The superintendent told News 8 on Friday that the first day of school can set the tone for the rest of the year. School officials wanted to set a new tone this year because chronic absenteeism nearly doubled during the pandemic.

In September of last year, about a third of Hartford students were chronically absent, meaning they missed at least 10% of school.

It’s important not just to get students excited about school, but teachers as well, school administrators said.

This is why both Hartford and New Haven held convocations last week, which are essentially pep rallies that help set the tone for teachers for the year.