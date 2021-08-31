North Haven High School does a ‘Chalk Walk’ to help new students feel more comfortable on the first day of school

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The new year at North Haven High School is going to get off to a colorful start on Wednesday. That’s because the parent, teacher, student association is sponsoring a Chalk Walk.

The first day of school is on Wednesday, but on Tuesday the student were already hard at work welcoming everyone.

“One of my friends is actually new to this school and she was kind of nervous about coming here, so I figured if I helped other kids feel more comfortable, it would be like a nice thing to do,” said Brooklyn Bonner.

They are doing that in a very colorful, yet temporary way, with messages and drawings in chalk in front of the school.

“As soon as you’re walking in, you’re promoting all these positive and inclusive messages. There’s welcome signs in all different messages welcoming students into the building,” said Agfa Kahloan, Diversity co-advisor.

It’s called a Chalk Walk and the idea is to promote diversity as well as lower the stress level for everyone of every age.

“You know, it’s nerve-racking coming in for the first day of school. For students and sometimes for the adults as well, so it’s a great way to start the year and feel welcomed and appreciated when you come in,” said Russell Dallaj, North Haven High School Principal.

There are a lot of things students could worry about. We’re still in a pandemic, the Delta variant is running rampant, and infecting more young people than the original virus. This is another year when students will have to wear masks all day long in class. There’s a lot they could worry about, but that doesn’t mean they should.

“It already makes me feel wonderful and these kids worked so hard, but these kids are going to step into something. I think that is really inspirational,” said Sandy Mascia, North Haven PTSA President.

Like a chalk drawing, those fears will probably be gone in just a couple of days.