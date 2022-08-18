NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Dozens of kids will be starting the school year on the right foot. On Thursday, the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of New London took students back to school shopping at the Adidas store in Clinton.

About 50 kids got a new pair of shoes and socks. Kids were joined by New London’s mayor and members of the Connecticut Sun.

“We’re just very thankful for all who support the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club in New London, and our children. So, on behalf of them, we say thank you,” said Brandon Gonzalez-Cotrell, Captain for the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club.

After their trip to Adidas, the group headed to Waterford’s Crystal Mall to get clothes at Old Navy.