(WTNH) – Schools across the state will begin welcoming back students towards the end of August. News 8 has put together a list of the schools and their start dates.

Here is the full list:

Andover – Wednesday, August 31: Grades 1-12; Tuesday, September 6: Pre-K and Kindergarten

Ansonia – Thursday, August 25

Ashford – Uknown

Avon – Monday, August 29

Barkhamsted – Wednesday, August 31

Berlin -Thursday, August 25

Bethany – Monday, August 29

Bethel – Monday, August 29

Bloomfield – Tuesday, August 30

Bolton – Wednesday, August 31

Bozrah -Thursday, August 25

Branford – Thursday, September 1

Bridgeport – Monday, August 29

Bristol – Tuesday, August 30

Brookfield – Tuesday, August 30

Brooklyn – Thursday, August 31

Canterbury – Thursday, August 31

Canton – Monday, August 29

Cheshire – Thursday, September 1

Clinton – Tuesday, August 30

Colchester – Wednesday, August 31

Colebrook – Wednesday, August 31

Columbia – Wednesday, August 31

Cornwall -Unknown

Coventry – Wednesday, August 31

Cromwell – Wednesday, August 31

Danbury – Tuesday, August 30: grades 1-12; Friday, September 2: Kindergarten

Darien – Monday, August 29

Derby – Thursday, September 1

East Granby – Wednesday, August 31

East Haddam – Thursday, September 1

East Hampton – Monday, August 29

East Hartford – Wednesday, August 24

East Haven – Tuesday, August 30

East Lyme – Monday, August 29

East Windsor – Monday, August 29

Eastford – Tuesday, August 30

Ellington -Thursday, August 1

Enfield – Tuesday, August 30

Fairfield – Monday, August 29

Farmington – Monday, August 29

Franklin – Thursday, September 1

Glastonbury – Wednesday, August 24

Granby – Tuesday, August 30

Greenwich -Thursday, September 1

Griswold – Tuesday, August 30

Groton -Tuesday, August 30

Guilford -Tuesday, September 6

Hamden – Tuesday, August 30

Hampton – Unknown

Hartford – Monday, August 29

Hartland – Wednesday, August 31

Hebron -Wednesday, August 31

Killingly – Thursday, September 8: Grades Pre-K through 9; Friday, September 9: Grades 10, 11, 12

Lebanon – Monday, August 29

Ledyard – Thursday, September 1

Lisbon – Monday, August 29

Madison – Monday, August 29

Manchester – Tuesday, September 6: Grades K-5, 7, and 9; Wednesday, September 7: Grades 6, 8, 10-12

Mansfield – Tuesday, September 6

Marlborough – Wednesday, August 31

Meriden -Wednesday, August 31

Middletown – Wednesday, August 31

Milford -Wednesday, August 31

Monroe – Thursday, August 25

Montville -Tuesday, August 30

Naugatuck -Wednesday, August 31

New Britain -Wednesday, August 31

New Canaan – Tuesday, August 30

New Fairfield – Tuesday, September 6

New Hartford – Tuesday, August 30

New Haven – Unknown

New London – Tuesday, September 6

New Milford -Tuesday, September 6

Newington -Thursday, August 26

Newtown – Tuesday, August 30

Norfolk -Tuesday, September 6

North Branford – Wednesday, August 31

North Haven -Wednesday, August 31

Norwalk – Wednesday, August 31

Norwich – Wednesday, August 31

Old Saybrook -Tuesday, August 30

Orange – Monday, August 29

Oxford – Wednesday, August 31

Plainfield – Monday, August 29

Plainville -Thursday, September 1

Plymouth -Monday, August 29

Portland – Monday, August 29

Preston –Monday, August 29

Putnam – Thursday, August 25

Regional 1 – Monday, August 29

Regional 4 – Thursday, September 1

Regional 5 – Monday, August 29

Regional 6 – Unknown

Regional 7 – Wednesday, August 31

Regional 8 – Thursday, September 1

Regional 9 – Wednesday, August 31

Regional 10 – Wednesday, August 31

Regional 11 – Wednesday, August 24

Regional 12 – Wednesday, August 24

Regional 13 -Monday, August 29

Regional 14 -Thursday, September 1

Regional 15 -Tuesday, August 30

Regional 16– Monday, August 29

Regional 17 -Wednesday, August 31

Regional 18 – Thursday, August 26

Regional 19 -Thursday, September 1

Ridgefield -Monday, August 29: Grades K-9; Tuesday, August 30: Grades 10-12

Rocky Hill -Thursday, September 1

Salem -Monday, August 29

Seymour -Wednesday, August 31

Shelton -Tuesday, September 6

Simsbury – Wednesday, August 31

Somers -Thursday, September 1

South Windsor -Wednesday, August 31

Southington -Thursday, September 1

Stafford – Wednesday, August 29

Stamford – Wednesday, August 29

Sterling -Wednesday, August 29

Stonington – Unknown

Stratford – Thursday, September 1

Suffield -Wednesday, August 31

Thomaston – Wednesday, August 31

Thompson – Wednesday, August 24

Tolland -Thursday, September 1

Torrington -Thursday, September 1

Trumbull -Tuesday, August 30

Vernon -Thursday, September 1

Wallingford – Thursday, September 1

Waterbury -Tuesday, August 30

Waterford -Wednesday, August 31

Watertown -Thursday, September 1: K-9; Friday, September 2: 10-12

West Hartford -Wednesday, August 31

West Haven -Monday, August 29

Westbrook – Thursday, September 1

Weston – Tuesday, August 30

Westport – Tuesday, August 30

Wethersfield – Thursday, September 1

Willington – Thursday, September 1

Wilton -Monday, August 29

Winchester -Wednesday, August 31

Windham -Thursday, September 1

Windsor – Monday, August 29

Windsor Locks – Monday, August 29

Wolcott -Thursday, September 1

Woodbridge -Monday, August 29

Woodstock – Monday, August 29