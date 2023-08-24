NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The 2023-2024 school year starts next week for students in New Haven.

SNK Petroleum President Ali Kirmani held an event on Thursday to help underprivileged students in New Haven.

3,000 students at the event received a backpack full of school supplies for the upcoming school year.

Ali and his wife Fatima immigrated from Pakistan and hope to give back to and inspire the next generation.

“You know, this country gave us, you know, everything. I start from nothing, and I achieve huge in my life, and I think educating the kids is educating the future of our country, ” Ali Kirmani said.



There were also bouncy castles and food for families and their kids to enjoy at the event.

