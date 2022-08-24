EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – On Wednesday morning, students in East Hartford headed back to school. It was among the first districts in the state to kick off their first day of school.

When kids and their parents arrived at Langford Elementary School, Governor Ned Lamont was on hand to greet them.

“I’m fired up because the parents are fired up, the kids are fired up, and you should have seen the teachers all waiting there ready to greet their students. It’s back to normal. It feels good,” Lamont said.

Glastonbury schools also had their first day of school on Wednesday.