Students head back to school in New Haven on Monday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Monday was the first day of class for students in New Haven. News 8’s Ken Houston headed to the bus stop to see how everyone feels about heading back to school.

The big yellow school buses on the move is just one sign that summer break is over for students in the New Haven school district.

One of those anxious students is Molly, the daughter of New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. After a few reassuring hugs, kisses, and waves, Molly is off to tackle her first day.

“It’s always hard to see them get on the bus and go, right,” Elicker said.

It’s also exciting, but concerning for parents with children heading to school in the midst of a pandemic.

“Our health department, building department, and fire department have also gone through a lot of the schools to inspect to make sure the HVAC systems are all set, that the signage is up,” Elicker said.

This year it’s all in-person learning, so no Zoom classes are necessary.

At Fair Haven School, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ilene Tracy was on hand greeting parents and students.

“This is what you dream about happening on the first day of school. That all these parents are excited to send their kids back to school. Some parents are still hesitant about vaccinations and we assure them that we’re not going to force that,” Dr. Tracy said.

Wearing a mask, hand washing, and social distancing are all required.

“I’m a little nervous. I’m just hoping they all can just follow protocol and be safe,” said Tatum Wallace, a parent.

According to the CDC, New Haven County continues to have a high COVID transmission rate, but the work continues to keep people safe.