Stuff the Bus school supply drive collecting items Wednesday in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A stuff-a-bus school supply drive is taking place at the Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford Wednesday.

The goal of the event is to provide students and classrooms in central and northeastern Connecticut with the school supplies they need to succeed.

It will be held from 6-8 p.m. Anyone who donates a school supply item or makes a monetary contribution of $10 or more will receive a voucher for one free right field porch ticket at the Dunkin’ Donuts park for a game next month.

This year the goal is to serve 20,000 students from kindergarten through high school.