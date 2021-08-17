Tips for getting great deals on big-ticket items when back to school shopping online

(WTNH) — From our smartphones to laptops and all the deals sitting in your inbox, back-to-school shopping season is in full swing, and online shopping may be the most convenient for a lot of families this year.

Before you throw what you need in the digital cart, keep an eye out for added savings.

“As soon as you go to the site, usually a pop-up comes up to sign up for their emails or text alerts. Often, that is your best bet to get an overarching discount on that product,” said Luke Frey with the Connecticut BBB.

Frey says signing up for texts or emails can land you savings. And then, you can unsubscribe once you’re done. Another idea is to leave the item in your cart for a day or two. Many times, retailers will send you a coupon to complete the purchase.

“I’ve gotten those e-mails like ‘hey you left this item in your cart, here’s a 10% off coupon’ in order to buy that item.”

Another popular option that can help families shopping big-ticket items or for multiple children is to pay in installments you see at checkout. You just have to pay attention to whatever interest may accrue. Some are interest-free. But it’s important to be able to pay on time.

“It kind of does a soft credit check to make sure you’re actually going to pay that company back for that product. So you want to make those payments, it will hurt your credit if you don’t,” Frey said. “However, it could be a great way to get those big-ticket items you’re shopping for and not have to pay all at once.”

Keep this in mind: There’s a computer chip shortage this year, which means prices are generally up on tech. So if you spot a good deal, you may not want to wait long to purchase.

Remember to ask for personal discounts too, like if you have a .edu email address or if you’re a veteran.