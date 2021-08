MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two back to school giveaways will be held on Saturday in Middletown.

The first is a sneaker giveaway. It runs from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on North Main Street.

The second is a backpack giveaway. It’s from noon until 3 p.m. at the Cross Street AME Zion Church.

Both events are open to everyone from Middletown. The backpack event includes free food and other fun things like bounce houses and arts and crafts.

You can also get a COVID vaccine for a chance to win prizes.