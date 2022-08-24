WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The University of New Haven welcomed students to campus on Wednesday. The university said 1,450 incoming students were welcomed for their first day on campus.

Interim President Dr. Sheahon Zenger was on campus to welcome the class of 2026, transfer students, and their families.

Earlier this week, the university welcomed 1,800 graduate students. Returning undergraduate students will arrive on campus Thursday and Friday.

The university said throughout the rest of the week and the weekend, the newest students will take part in activities to get to know their classmates and learn more about the university.

Classes will begin on Monday.