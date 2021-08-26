Waterbury school district getting ready for the first day of school and gives a behind the scenes look of how they’re preparing

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – School districts across the state are getting ready for the first day of school. News 8 got a behind the scenes look at how they’re preparing in Waterbury.

Duggan Elementary is the first stop on the media tour. The doors won’t officially open until Monday, and when they do, students can expect some changes.

The principal at Duggan says those changes awaiting students are mostly related to COVID-19, but there will be no Zoom learning this year as students will be back in the classroom full time Monday through Friday.

“We have some mask breaks,” said Melissa DiGiovanni, Duggan Principal.

The next stop on the tour was Westside Middle School. There were still last-minute preps are still going on.

“It’s going to be an emotional health,” said Peter McCasland, West Side Middle School Principal.

The Waterbury School District sits in New Haven County, which is a major concern considering it’s one of six Connecticut counties where COVID-19 transmissions are high.

Spacing between seats and hand sanitizing stations are the norm at each school.

The third and final stop of the tour was Crosby High School.