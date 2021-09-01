West Hartford public school students return to classrooms for first day Wednesday

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Students in West Hartford are heading back to the classroom Wednesday for the start of the academic year.

In accordance with Governor Ned Lamont’s executive order, the district says masks are required in the schools and on buses, regardless of vaccination status, through at least September. Students who refuse to wear a mask will have their parents called to get them picked up.

Educational leaders said they do not expect a remote option this year.

Also this year, students can eat lunch in the cafeteria or outside but not in the classroom. There are free meals available for students who need them. The district is using more and more outdoor spaces for learning while the weather permits.

The pay-to-play fee for student activities has been removed in hopes that students will get involved this fall.