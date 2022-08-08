NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Parents in southeastern Connecticut don’t need to wait until tax-free week to stock up on school supplies.

Black Dragon Martial Arts Academy in Norwich is hosting its 5th annual backpack giveaway from now through Thursday. It runs each day from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. and all you have to do is show up.

“We have backpacks for elementary kids with 25 items. Then we have some for junior high school kids with 60 items in them, plus earbuds, so it’s really exciting. One of the biggest ones that we’re expecting,” said Dan Jenkins, Owner, and operator of Black Dragon Martial Arts Academy. “Everybody’s eligible for a backpack, anybody, and everybody. If you need a backpack, just come on down.”

Black Dragon bought all of the items and sponsors from the community stepped up to help stuff the backpacks. The academy is also giving out additional school supplies all week long.