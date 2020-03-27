Bag tax suspended, limiting groups to 5, and other executive orders signed by Gov. Lamont

(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order on Thursday stating he is banning the tax on plastic bags because of the safety concerns over resuable bags.

The number of positive cases now beyond 1,000 and currently 21 deaths in the state. The governor’s latest step is his 15th executive order that continues to lessen some state laws in an attempt to slow the spread.

The governor has taken further steps to try to limit small groups. At first, groups of ten were the max. Now, he says groups no larger than five are permitted. And that applies through at least April 30th.

For restaurants, Gov. Lamont is ordering those that remain open to limit the number of take-out customers walking in at any given time and to use touch-less payment systems when possible. Those essential retail shops like bike shops are ordered to limit the number of customers inside.

The governor has also suspended the plastic bag tax. This latest executive order prevents workers from bagging items into personal reusable bags. You’ll have to do that yourself.

