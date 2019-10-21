Bald eagle struck by car on Route 8 has died

SHARON, Conn. (WTNH) — A bald eagle rescued by State Police on Route 8 on Wednesday has died, according to the Sharon Audubon Center.

The eagle was first found by troopers from Troop I – Bethany on Route 8 Southbound near exit 25. According to police, they found the eagle with a broken wing sustained after being hit by a motor vehicle. Waterbury Animal control provided necessary aid to the bird and transported him to DEEP officers.

Courtesy Connecticut State Police

Initially, officials reported that the eagle was in stable condition and transported to Sharon Audubon Center.

According to the center, the eagle suffered a badly fractured wing and soft tissue injuries that are consistent with impact from a car.

Sharon Audubon brought the eagle to wildlife veterinarians at Kenginston Bird & Animal Hospital to evaluate the severity of the injuries through radiographs and a full examination. The damage to the wing was considered too extensive for the eagle to be saved.

Courtesy Sharon Audubon Center

The eagle was determined to be 16 years old based on federal band documentation that stated he was a nestling in Connecticut in May 2003.

In the same Facebook post, Sharon Audubon gave an update on an eagle that suffered from some kind of poisoning. Though the eagle is still in critical condition, he is making progress.