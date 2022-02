WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Gov. Ned Lamont made an announcement with Foodshare and Bank of America Monday about what they described as a successful vaccine donation program.

Lamont visited Foodshare in Wallingfordafter Bank of America announced a $185,000 donation to the Connecticut Foodshare. The donation is worth 370,000 meals.

The donation will help address food insecurity in the region.