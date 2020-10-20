‘Bankrupt’ 50 Cent endorses Trump for president

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rapper 50 Cent has endorsed Donald Trump for president.

In a social media post Monday, he posted a screenshot of a recent financial report on Joe Biden’s alleged tax plan for some states.

“WHAT THE F***! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT,” he wrote. “F*** NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f****** mind.”

👀WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, 🏃‍♂️💨F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. 🤷🏽‍♂️I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind. 😤 pic.twitter.com/uZu02k2Dlz — 50cent (@50cent) October 19, 2020

Under Biden’s plan, the rapper, who lives in New York City, could be hit with a 62% tax rate increase, along with other high earners, experts said.

His announcement was met with both praise and criticism. Conservative Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren commented on his post, “Welcome to the Trump Train! Amen!!!!”

Shortly after his post, 50 Cent posted again with the caption, “I just remembered i’m bankrupt, so i’m looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL.”

The endorsement comes just days after fellow rapper Ice Cube sparked backlash over his collaboration with Trump on his “Platinum Plan,” which includes initiatives such as “neighborhoods with highest policing standards” and replacing “failing schools.”

In an interview with CNN, Ice Cube said he was contacted by both Trump and Biden’s campaigns.

“Both campaigns wanted to talk to me about the Contract with Black America. One campaign said, ‘We love what you have, but let’s really dig into after the election,'” Ice Cube said. “And one campaign said, ‘We love what you have, do you mind talking to us about it?’ And that’s what I did, so I didn’t run to nobody.”

Ice Cube said he is willing to work with both teams and with whoever will work with him.