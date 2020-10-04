Bar encounter turns into drive-by shooting, one man in critical condition

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — A disagreement between a group of people at a local bar left a man in critical condition early Saturday morning after he was shot in the head.

Police believe the shooting occurred due to a dispute at the Rockstar Bar on 1652 Wolcott Road in Wolcott. It is believed that the man was shot as he was a passenger in a vehicle that belongs to his brother.

Investigators were unsure as to which jurisdiction the actual shooting occurred — either within Wolcott or Bristol. Further investigation revealed the shooting began in the area of 1675 Wolcott Road in Wolcott, and continued along Wolcott Road headed toward Bristol. As a result, Wolcott Police Department took authority of the investigation.

Officials of the Bristol Police Department canvassed the area and recovered evidence in the roadway of Route 69 near East Road within the Bristol city limits.

The circumstances around the incident began at the Rockstar Bar where detectives learned the victim had been a patron with his brother. The victim accidentally bumped into an individual who was accompanied by other people.

At some point thereafter, a negative encounter ensued between the victim and the individuals, who police consider to be the suspects in this incident. The suspects then left the bar.

The victim and his brother also left the bar and saw the suspects in a vehicle that turned southbound onto Wolcott Road. The victim’s vehicle turned northbound, before noticing the suspects’ vehicle make a U-turn and approach the vehicle from behind.

Then, the suspects’ vehicle opened fire upon the victim and his brother.

At 2:30 a.m., the victim and his brother arrived to a hospital in Bristol. The victim sustained a gunshot injury to the head and arm. The victim was last reported to be in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with the News 8 app on your iPhone or Android, or wtnh.com for continuing updates as they become available.