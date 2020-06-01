Barbershops, hair salons, casinos, more reopen for business amid coronavirus pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — From gambling with a mask on to finally getting that overdue fill, the first of June marks the reopening of barbershops, salons, tribal casinos and more in Connecticut.

This is not part of phase two of the governor’s reopen plan. That won’t happen until June 20. But, we are in a new month and several key services and industries are back open on Monday. This, after weeks of uncertainty about when they could be reopen.

Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods had soft re-opening over the weekend for VIP guests. Today, they open to the public with socially distant measures in place. Governor Lamont has been urging the casinos not to serve alcohol, but neither has agreed to that. Visitors will be required to wear masks.

Barbershops and hair salons are also reopening today after an eleven-day delay. They were slated to reopen May 20, but the Governor Lamont moved that date after pushback from some salons that wanted more time to prepare.

Whether you’re interested in gambling or getting that long-overdue haircut, things will look a lot different with face coverings and socially distant measures in place. And you will need an appointment in advance to go to the salon.

Dental offices are also reopening across the state as well as Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport. You can now technically gather together with a few more people than before.