Barking dogs alert owners, lead authorities to theft suspects

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Dogs will bark at just about anything these days, including two theft suspects that were trying to evade police and ended up walking past the dogs’ home. Talk about being a good boy!

In a Facebook post made by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, two male suspects were caught breaking into cars last week and used one of the stolen vehicles to evade police.

During the chase, the suspects wrecked their and began running away from the police on foot. That’s when they entered Huck’s neighborhood, a pet dog that ended up being the hero of this chase.

As soon as Huck saw the two suspects walking in front of his home, he started barking and alerted his owner.

Once the owner saw what was going on, she called the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and they were able to arrest the thieves.

The sheriff’s office sent the owner a letter, thanking Huck for his practice of “See Something, Say Something” and even made him an honorary Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Canine.