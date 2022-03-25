(WTNH) — The state’s Better Business Bureau (BBB) is reporting that cryptocurrency scams tripled between 2019 and 2021, as did the reported losses.

Last year, BBB received 2,400 complaints with losses totaling nearly $8 million.

One Connecticut woman lost $10,000 thinking she was investing in a cryptocurrency that turned out to be a scam.

She is one of several victims across the state. That’s why the BBB is highlighting crypto scams.

Through social media or text messaging, the thief will make all sorts of promises about how great a new crypto is.

“In a couple of days, they’ll tell you your $20 is worth thousands of dollars, but in order to get it out you have to pay a fee and then they tell you, you have to pay taxes on it, and then pretty soon you’re out thousands of dollars,” said Kristen Johnson, Connecticut Better Business Bureau.

Johnson also said never trust someone who says you can only pay in crypto. On average, a person loses about $1,200 in these types of crimes.