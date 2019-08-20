BBB warns college students to be aware of financial aid, roommate scams

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning about back to school scams.

According to the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust, consumers ages 18 to 24 are three times more likely than seniors to fall victim to a scam.

Because of that, officials are warning soon-to-be college students and their parents to be aware of the following scams:

Fake credit card offers: Students are advised to be on the lookout for credit card offers that promise gift cards and “free money” to qualifying applicants who are approved. The offers could lead to future credit problems.

Roommate and rental scams: Be wary of online postings on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace that offer cheap rent and high-quality amenities. Students should Google image search the property photos to make sure the same apartment isn’t posted on many other websites. Also, beware of “fake roommates” who are out of the country, but can provide rent upfront with a money order or ask the student for money upfront or via mailed check.

Scholarship and grant scams: Scammers will call students saying they can help reduce loan payments or help them with a hefty grant. These calls should be researched for more information. No personal information should be provided. Contact the school’s financial aid office for more information on FAFSA practices.

More information can be found on the BBB’s website.



