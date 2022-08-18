CONN. (WTNH) — If you get a call about making money just by driving your car around chances are it is too good to be true.

The Better Business Bureau is warning about a rise in “car wrap” schemes that have led to dozens of complaints to the state’s “Scam tracker.”

Officials say criminals will contact you trying to convince you to add a wrapper to your car – promoting a drink or food brand. It may sound like a great gig but the BBB says it’s a con and you could actually end up losing thousands of dollars.

The agency says to avoid becoming a victim to not respond to unsolicited messages.