BBB warns of tax ID theft scam

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/WTNH) — It is officially tax season, and that can also mean scam season. The Better Business Bureau is getting the word out with Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week.

All a scammer needs is a social security number to steal a person’s tax return. The BBB also warns people to be aware of IRS impostors. If someone calls and demands money immediately, do not pay it.

Below are the tips provided by the BBB:

File your taxes as early as possible before a scammer has the chance to use your information

If you receive written notice from the IRS about a duplicate return, respond promptly. You may also receive an IRS notice stating that you’ve received wages from somewhere you never worked or receive other notices that don’t actually apply to you. Another thing to look out for is if you receive a notice that “you owe additional tax, refund offset or have had collection actions taken against you for a year you did not file a tax return” (IRS).

Don’t give out your Social Security Number unless there’s a good reason, and you’re sure who you’re giving it to.

Make sure your tax preparer is trustworthy before handing over your personal information.

If you are a victim of ID theft, consider getting an Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN). This is a six-digit number, which, in addition to your Social Security number, confirms your identity. Once you apply, you must provide the IP Pin each year when you file your federal tax returns. Visit IRS.gov for more information.

Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week runs Feb. 3-7.