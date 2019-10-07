Be prepared – could be a nasty flu season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Get that flu shot! Experts warning — the upcoming flu season could be a particularly rough one.

“We are starting to see flu cases, mostly in the outpatient,” says Dr. Zane Saul, Chief of Infectious Disease at Bridgeport Hospital.

The outbreak in Australia says Dr. Saul has them worried, “What happens in Australia helps us project what’s going to happen in the U.S. We see what kind of strains they have, we see what kind of numbers they have.”

The spread of flu begins sooner down under.

“Already they have 20,000 more cases than they did last year,” says Dr. Saul, “And it’s not over yet.”

And the tough to handle strain — H3N2 circulating. The good news is it’s in this year’s flu vaccine.

“H3N2 is in there but it all depends which genetic variation of that flu strain shows up in the flu this year,” says Dr. Saul.

That particular flu virus causes severe symptoms.

The potential impact — underscores a CDC guideline – parents may not know about.

Children 6 months to 8 years of age require two doses, specifically those getting vaccinated for the first time and those who were given one dose previously.

Dr. Saul says, “Get the first shot as soon as it’s available, which is now and then get the 2nd shot at the end of October because it gives a better immunity. It gives a boost in the immune system and kids’ immune systems are still developing.”

Boosting a wider immunity net — motivates David Stevens, “I get the flu shot because more people get the flu shot you are able to get what’s called- herd immunity? Herd immunity, yes.”

Asked, “Is getting the flu shot a good thing for you?” Mariama Diakhate answers, “I think so because I’ve never gotten the flu.”

People like Nicole Sandy are steadfast against getting the flu vaccine, “I don’t believe in it. sorry. I don’t feel like I need it. I don’t like shots. I don’t take medication. I try to do everything naturally.”

When the H3N2 virus is the dominant strain — more people are in the hospital — and more deaths on average — than most years.

That’s what happened in 2017, one of the worst flu seasons on record in the United States.

While it’s not a perfect match, doctors say the flu vaccine can save lives and reduce symptoms.