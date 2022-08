BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Beardsley Zoo is bringing the joy of the zoo on the road all over again.

The Beardsley Zoo’s second “Zoomobile” hit the road today. It’s headed to schools, camps, and other facilities to teach kids and community members about popular zoo animals.

The first “Zoomobile” has been on the road for a few years. The typical year would feature as many as 250 zoo mobile presentations in the state.