Beardsley Zoo, Maritime Aquarium to offer online learning programs

Connecticut (WTNH) — Both the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport and the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk announced Wednesday that they will offer online programs while they are closed to the public due to coronavirus concerns.

The Beardsley Zoo’s release said they plan to “produce an assortment of STREAM video lesson plans (an approach to learning that uses Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics for guiding student inquiry, dialogue, and critical thinking) to help fill in for students whose schools have been closed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.”

Beardsley’s Curator of Education Jim Knox said, “We welcome the opportunity to be of service to communities in Connecticut and beyond. All of our school educational programming is both Next Generation Science Standard compliant and a lot of fun. Learning lesson plans from some of the rarest and most majestic creatures on the planet—and their Animal Care Professionals—boosts student engagement and performance.”

Additional videos are already available on the Zoo’s website. In addition, the Zoo is providing fun and educational Facebook Live events every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 2:00 p.m.

On March 17, The Maritime Aquarium began offering live Q&As with members of its Animal-Husbandry team at 3 p.m. each day on the Aquarium’s Facebook page. Each session will mainly focus on an animal or topic shown via recorded video, but questions can be about any related Aquarium subject.

Photo Credit: Maritime Aquarium

Questions can be submitted any time between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. via the Aquarium’s social-media pages – Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – and then live on Facebook during the 3 p.m. “Watch Party” webcast.